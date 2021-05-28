Cancel
Melrose, MN

Melrose Daily Weather Forecast

Melrose News Beat
Melrose News Beat
 18 days ago

MELROSE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODdNn_0aEVkZvL00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 59 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

