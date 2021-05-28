4-Day Weather Forecast For Port Gibson

PORT GIBSON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 80 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 81 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 87 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.