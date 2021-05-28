Pipestone Daily Weather Forecast

PIPESTONE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 57 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 60 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



