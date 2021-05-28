Daily Weather Forecast For Hardinsburg
HARDINSBURG, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
