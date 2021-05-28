Cancel
Hardinsburg, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Hardinsburg

Hardinsburg News Watch
 18 days ago

HARDINSBURG, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400SO6_0aEVkVOR00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Hardinsburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

