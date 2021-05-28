Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay Center, KS

Friday set for rain in Clay Center — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Clay Center Voice
Clay Center Voice
 18 days ago

(CLAY CENTER, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Clay Center Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clay Center:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aEVkP6500

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy drizzle then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clay Center Voice

Clay Center Voice

Clay Center, KS
4
Followers
77
Post
779
Views
ABOUT

With Clay Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay Center, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Extreme Weather#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Canaan, CTPosted by
Canaan Today

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(CANAAN, CT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Canaan Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.