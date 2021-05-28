Cancel
Woodville, MS

Woodville Weather Forecast

Woodville News Flash
Woodville News Flash
 18 days ago

WOODVILLE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PimjE_0aEVkOSa00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Woodville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

