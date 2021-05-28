Woodville Weather Forecast
WOODVILLE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
