Kamas, UT

Weather Forecast For Kamas

Posted by 
Kamas Times
Kamas Times
 18 days ago

KAMAS, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aEVkNZr00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Kamas Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

