Lake Isabella, CA

Lake Isabella Daily Weather Forecast

Lake Isabella Voice
 18 days ago

LAKE ISABELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SzBPD_0aEVkLoP00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kern County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Kern County Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-18 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Kern County Desert WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected right below the mountain passes. * WHERE...Kern County Desert. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways impacted include Highway 58 below Tehachapi pass in the vicinity of Mojave and Highway 14 between Rosamond and Red Rock Canyon State Park.