Colorado City Daily Weather Forecast
COLORADO CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 89 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
