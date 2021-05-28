Manchester Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MANCHESTER, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 87 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 78 °F, low 53 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 81 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 87 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



