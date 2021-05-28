Manchester Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MANCHESTER, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.