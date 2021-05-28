Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iron River, MI

Iron River Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Iron River Journal
Iron River Journal
 18 days ago

IRON RIVER, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSdPa_0aEVkGOm00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while widespread frost during night

    • High 57 °F, low 26 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 68 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Areas of frost then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Iron River Journal

Iron River Journal

Iron River, MI
16
Followers
77
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Iron River Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Iron River, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Iron River, MIPosted by
Iron River Journal

Monday sun alert in Iron River — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(IRON RIVER, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Iron River. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Iron River, MIPosted by
Iron River Journal

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(IRON RIVER, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Iron River. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Iron River, MIPosted by
Iron River Journal

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(IRON RIVER, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Iron River Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.