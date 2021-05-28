Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean View, DE

Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Ocean View

Posted by 
Ocean View News Watch
Ocean View News Watch
 18 days ago

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Ocean View Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ocean View:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aEVkFW300

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog then light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 65 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 64 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance light rain then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View, DE
34
Followers
83
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ocean View News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean View, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ocean View, DEPosted by
Ocean View News Watch

Sunday sun alert in Ocean View — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ocean View. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.