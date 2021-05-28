Take advantage of a rainy Friday in Ocean View

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Ocean View Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ocean View:

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 73 °F, low 59 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Patchy fog then light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night High 65 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Light Rain Likely High 64 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Slight chance light rain then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 73 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.