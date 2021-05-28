Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ladysmith, WI

Ladysmith Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Ladysmith Updates
Ladysmith Updates
 18 days ago

LADYSMITH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aEVkEdK00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 61 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ladysmith Updates

Ladysmith Updates

Ladysmith, WI
12
Followers
82
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ladysmith Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ladysmith, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wi#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ladysmith, WIPosted by
Ladysmith Updates

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(LADYSMITH, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ladysmith. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ladysmith, WIPosted by
Ladysmith Updates

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Ladysmith

(LADYSMITH, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ladysmith. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Ladysmith, WIPosted by
Ladysmith Updates

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(LADYSMITH, WI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ladysmith Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.