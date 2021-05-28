Ladysmith Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LADYSMITH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while clear then widespread frost during night
- High 61 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
