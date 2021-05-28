Cancel
Forks, WA

Forks Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Forks Dispatch
Forks Dispatch
 18 days ago

FORKS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVm6W_0aEVkCrs00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Forks Dispatch

Forks Dispatch

Forks, WA
ABOUT

With Forks Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

