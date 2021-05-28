Forks Daily Weather Forecast
FORKS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
