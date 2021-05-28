Friday rain in Norton meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it
(NORTON, VA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Norton Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Norton:
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.