Salmon, ID

Salmon Daily Weather Forecast

Salmon Bulletin
Salmon Bulletin
 18 days ago

SALMON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aEVk8QD00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

With Salmon Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

