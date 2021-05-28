Salmon Daily Weather Forecast
SALMON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
