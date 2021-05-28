Cancel
Ephraim, UT

Ephraim Daily Weather Forecast

Ephraim Times
Ephraim Times
 18 days ago

EPHRAIM, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aEVk7XU00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 48 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ephraim Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

