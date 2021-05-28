Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsfield, IL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pittsfield

Posted by 
Pittsfield Dispatch
Pittsfield Dispatch
 18 days ago

PITTSFIELD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1Fm3_0aEVk6el00

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield, IL
14
Followers
83
Post
852
Views
ABOUT

With Pittsfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related