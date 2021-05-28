Cancel
Post, TX

Friday rain in Post meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Post Dispatch
 18 days ago

(POST, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Post Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Post:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aEVk5m200

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

