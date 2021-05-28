Weather Forecast For Wheatland

WHEATLAND, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 47 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 67 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 59 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



