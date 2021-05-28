Cancel
Wheatland, WY

Weather Forecast For Wheatland

Posted by 
Wheatland Journal
Wheatland Journal
 18 days ago

WHEATLAND, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0aEVk30a00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wheatland, WY
With Wheatland Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

