Manistique, MI

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Manistique Daily
 18 days ago

(MANISTIQUE, MI) A sunny Friday is here for Manistique, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manistique:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aEVk27r00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 56 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

