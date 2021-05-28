Weather Forecast For Colby
COLBY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.