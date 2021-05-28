Cancel
Colby, KS

Weather Forecast For Colby

Colby News Watch
Colby News Watch
 18 days ago

COLBY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aEVjziK00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Colby News Watch

Colby News Watch

Colby, KS
ABOUT

With Colby News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

