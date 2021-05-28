Weather Forecast For Colby

COLBY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 74 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 67 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 66 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.