Weather Forecast For Burkesville

BURKESVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 76 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly Cloudy High 59 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



