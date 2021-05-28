Weather Forecast For Burkesville
BURKESVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly Cloudy
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
