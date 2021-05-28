Cancel
Holdrege, NE

Holdrege Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Holdrege Today
 18 days ago

HOLDREGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aEVjxws00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Holdrege, NE
With Holdrege Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

