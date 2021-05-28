Weather Forecast For Moorefield

MOOREFIELD, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, May 29 Light Rain Likely High 57 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance light rain then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 79 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



