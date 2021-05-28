Weather Forecast For Moorefield
MOOREFIELD, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Light Rain Likely
- High 57 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance light rain then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
