Moorefield, WV

Weather Forecast For Moorefield

Posted by 
 18 days ago

MOOREFIELD, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aEVjw4900

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 57 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance light rain then scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Moorefield Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Moorefield, WVPosted by
Moorefield Voice

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MOOREFIELD, WV) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Moorefield Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Berkeley County, WVweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan; Western Grant; Western Mineral DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.