Walton, NY

Walton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 18 days ago

WALTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, May 28

    Light Rain

    • High 56 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely in the day; while slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 47 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 55 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

With Walton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

