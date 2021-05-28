Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Augustine, TX

Friday set for rain in San Augustine — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
San Augustine News Flash
San Augustine News Flash
 18 days ago

(SAN AUGUSTINE, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in San Augustine Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Augustine:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Isl0d_0aEVjtPy00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

San Augustine News Flash

San Augustine News Flash

San Augustine, TX
22
Followers
74
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Augustine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Augustine, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Extreme Weather#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Canaan, CTPosted by
Canaan Today

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(CANAAN, CT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Canaan Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
San Augustine, TXPosted by
San Augustine News Flash

Tuesday sun alert in San Augustine — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SAN AUGUSTINE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Augustine. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Pompano Beach, FLPosted by
Pompano Beach Daily

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Pompano Beach Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.