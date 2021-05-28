Cancel
Redwood Falls, MN

Friday sun alert in Redwood Falls — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Redwood Falls News Alert
 18 days ago

(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Redwood Falls. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Redwood Falls:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aEVjsXF00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Redwood Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

