Weather Forecast For Red Bud
RED BUD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Scattered rain showers then cloudy in the day; while cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.