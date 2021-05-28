Cancel
Red Bud, IL

Weather Forecast For Red Bud

Posted by 
Red Bud News Watch
Red Bud News Watch
 18 days ago

RED BUD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aEVjoFZ00

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered rain showers then cloudy in the day; while cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Red Bud News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

