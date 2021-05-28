Cancel
Harlan, IA

Harlan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Harlan News Watch
 18 days ago

HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43rWyU_0aEVjnMq00

  • Friday, May 28

    Cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

