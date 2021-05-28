Harlan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 56 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 16 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 64 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 64 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.