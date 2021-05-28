Harlan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
