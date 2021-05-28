Cancel
Flora, IL

Friday set for clouds in Flora - 3 ways to make the most of it

Flora News Flash
 18 days ago

(FLORA, IL.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Flora, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Flora:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxxhy_0aEVjmU700

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Flora, IL
