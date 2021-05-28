Cancel
Licking, MO

Another cloudy day in Licking — make the most of it with these activities

Licking Daily
 18 days ago

(LICKING, MO.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Licking, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Licking:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0aEVjlbO00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance drizzle then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Licking, MO
ABOUT

With Licking Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

