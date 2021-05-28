Morris Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MORRIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 61 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.