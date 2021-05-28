Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris, MN

Morris Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Morris Post
Morris Post
 18 days ago

MORRIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cyiQ5_0aEVjkif00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Morris Post

Morris Post

Morris, MN
7
Followers
84
Post
804
Views
ABOUT

With Morris Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morris, MN
City
Frost, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morris Mn Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Morris, MNPosted by
Morris Post

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Morris

(MORRIS, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Morris. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Morris, MNPosted by
Morris Post

Get weather-ready — Morris’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Morris: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 22: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;