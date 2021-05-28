Cancel
Osceola, IA

Osceola Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Osceola Post
Osceola Post
 18 days ago

OSCEOLA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aEVjjpw00

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy drizzle then cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 52 °F, low 38 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Osceola Post

Osceola Post

Osceola, IA
ABOUT

With Osceola Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Osceola, IA
