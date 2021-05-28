Osceola Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OSCEOLA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Patchy drizzle then cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 52 °F, low 38 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.