Alva Daily Weather Forecast
ALVA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 70 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
