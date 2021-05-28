Cancel
Alva, OK

Alva Daily Weather Forecast

Alva Post
Alva Post
 18 days ago

ALVA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aEVjixD00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Alva, OK
With Alva Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

