A cloudy Friday in Sidney today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SIDNEY, MT.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Sidney, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sidney:

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



