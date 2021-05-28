Cancel
Sidney, MT

A cloudy Friday in Sidney today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Sidney Updates
 18 days ago

(SIDNEY, MT.) Friday is set to be cloudy in Sidney, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sidney:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aEVjgBl00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

