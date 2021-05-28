Cancel
Disputanta, VA

Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Disputanta Journal
Disputanta Journal
 18 days ago

(DISPUTANTA, VA) Friday is set to be rainy in Disputanta, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Disputanta:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aEVjfJ200

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Disputanta Journal

Disputanta Journal

Disputanta, VA
ABOUT

With Disputanta Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Disputanta, VA
Disputanta Journal

