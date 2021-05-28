Cancel
Fort Plain, NY

Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Plain

Posted by 
Fort Plain Digest
 18 days ago

FORT PLAIN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aEVjcer00

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain

    • High 53 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night

    • High 59 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Plain, NY
ABOUT

With Fort Plain Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

