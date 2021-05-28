Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Plain
FORT PLAIN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Rain
- High 53 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then mostly cloudy during night
- High 53 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
