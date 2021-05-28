Cancel
Brady, TX

Brady Weather Forecast

 18 days ago

BRADY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAN8C_0aEVjbm800

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brady, TX
Mcculloch County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for McCulloch by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: McCulloch The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Brown County in west central Texas Southern Coleman County in west central Texas Northern McCulloch County in west central Texas Northwestern San Saba County in west central Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 937 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Brownwood, Early, Bangs, Blanket, Winchell, Trickham, Brookesmith, Elm Grove, Placid, Waldrip, Camp Bowie, Gouldbusk, Skeeterville, Lohn, Voss, Stacy and Zephyr. This will affect low water crossings in Brownwood, as well as rural areas of southern Brown, northern Coleman, and northern San Saba counties.
Mcculloch County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McCulloch, San Saba by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: McCulloch; San Saba SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL MCCULLOCH AND NORTHERN SAN SABA COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 AM CDT At 1021 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Placid, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include San Saba, Richland Springs, Algerita, Sloan, Elm Grove, Skeeterville, Placid, Mercury, Hall, Locker, Harkeyville, Milburn, Spring Creek and Us-190 Near The Mcculloch-San Saba County Line.
Brown County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coleman; Fisher; Haskell; Jones; Mason; McCulloch; Nolan; San Saba; Shackelford; Taylor; Throckmorton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Mason, McCulloch, Nolan, San Saba, Shackelford, Taylor and Throckmorton. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday morning. * Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches in the watch area tonight on top of already saturated soils may lead to flash flooding. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.