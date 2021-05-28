Brady Weather Forecast
BRADY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
