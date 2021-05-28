Cancel
Fairfield, TX

Fairfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fairfield Today
FAIRFIELD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aEVjZxY00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fairfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

