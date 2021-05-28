Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucumcari, NM

Tucumcari Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Tucumcari Dispatch
Tucumcari Dispatch
 18 days ago

TUCUMCARI, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aEVjY4p00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tucumcari Dispatch

Tucumcari Dispatch

Tucumcari, NM
10
Followers
60
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tucumcari Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucumcari, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Tucumcari, NMPosted by
Tucumcari Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Tucumcari’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tucumcari: Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Curry County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Curry, Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Curry; Quay The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Quay County in east central New Mexico Central Curry County in east central New Mexico * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 359 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Ranchvale, or 15 miles northwest of Clovis, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Quay and central Curry Counties. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
De Baca County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for De Baca, Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: De Baca; Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DE BACA...SOUTHWESTERN QUAY AND EASTERN GUADALUPE COUNTIES At 333 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of House, or 22 miles northeast of Fort Sumner, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include House. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH