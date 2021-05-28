Cancel
Algona, IA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Algona

Posted by 
Algona News Alert
Algona News Alert
 18 days ago

ALGONA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aEVjXC600

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 54 °F, low 36 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

