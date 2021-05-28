4-Day Weather Forecast For Algona
ALGONA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance light rain then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 54 °F, low 36 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
