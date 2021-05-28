4-Day Weather Forecast For Kingfisher

KINGFISHER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 74 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 73 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 73 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



