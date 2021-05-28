Cancel
Kingfisher, OK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kingfisher

Kingfisher Post
Kingfisher Post
 18 days ago

KINGFISHER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK7q9_0aEVjWJN00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Kingfisher Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

