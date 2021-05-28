Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wautoma, WI

Daily Weather Forecast For Wautoma

Posted by 
Wautoma News Alert
Wautoma News Alert
 18 days ago

WAUTOMA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aEVjVQe00

  • Friday, May 28

    Scattered rain and snow showers in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 52 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wautoma News Alert

Wautoma News Alert

Wautoma, WI
16
Followers
83
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wautoma News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wautoma, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Wi#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Wautoma, WIPosted by
Wautoma News Alert

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(WAUTOMA, WI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wautoma Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.