Daily Weather Forecast For Wautoma
WAUTOMA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Scattered rain and snow showers in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 52 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
