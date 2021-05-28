Daily Weather Forecast For Wautoma

WAUTOMA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Scattered rain and snow showers in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night High 52 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, May 29 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 71 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.