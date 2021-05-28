Cancel
Childress, TX

Friday set for rain in Childress — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Childress Voice
Childress Voice
 18 days ago

(CHILDRESS, TX) Friday is set to be rainy in Childress, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Childress:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aEVjUXv00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Childress Voice

Childress Voice

Childress, TX
With Childress Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Childress, TX
