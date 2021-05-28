Daily Weather Forecast For Watseka
WATSEKA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 55 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
