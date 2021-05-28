Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watseka, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Watseka

Posted by 
Watseka Updates
Watseka Updates
 18 days ago

WATSEKA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aEVjTfC00

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Watseka Updates

Watseka Updates

Watseka, IL
21
Followers
81
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Watseka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watseka, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Watseka, ILPosted by
Watseka Updates

Watseka is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(WATSEKA, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Watseka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Watseka, ILPosted by
Watseka Updates

Thursday sun alert in Watseka — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(WATSEKA, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Watseka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Watseka, ILPosted by
Watseka Updates

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(WATSEKA, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Watseka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Watseka Updates

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(WATSEKA, IL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Watseka Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.