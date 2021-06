A convicted killer serving time at the Moravia prison has been denied parole for the seventh time in 13 years. The Watertown Times reports 58 year old Brian McCarthy has served over 30 years for the 1986 murder of Clarkson student Katy Hawelka. In its letter to McCarthy denying parole, the board wrote – The Board of Parole commends your personal growth, programmatic achievements and productive use of time. However, a review of your records, a personal interview and deliberation lead the panel to conclude that release at this time is incompatible with the welfare of society.” McCarthy is serving 23 years to life.