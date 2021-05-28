Cancel
Quitman, TX

Weather Forecast For Quitman

Quitman Daily
Quitman Daily
 18 days ago

QUITMAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dF9W_0aEVjRtk00

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Quitman, TX
With Quitman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

