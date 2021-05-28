Weather Forecast For Quitman
QUITMAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
