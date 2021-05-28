Cancel
Newport, VT

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Posted by 
Newport Today
 18 days ago

(NEWPORT, VT.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Newport Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newport:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnAmX_0aEVjP8I00

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 59 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

