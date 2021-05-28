Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(NEWPORT, VT.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Newport Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newport:

Friday, May 28 Patchy frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 54 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night High 59 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Monday, May 31 Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 mph



