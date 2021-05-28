4-Day Weather Forecast For Truth Or Consequences
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 93 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
